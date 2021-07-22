Win Stuff
Covington County Hospital to host community vaccine clinics

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital will host four regional vaccine clinics in August at four different community centers in the county.

The dates, times and locations are as follows:

  • Aug 5 - Hot Coffee, 4-7 p.m.
  • Aug 12 - Sanford, 4-7 p.m.
  • Aug 17 - Mount Olive, 3-8 p.m.
  • Aug 19 - Richmond, 4-7 p.m.

The clinics are free of charge and no appointment is necessary.

The vaccines will be Moderna and Pfizer, and they’ll be administered by the hospital’s emergency services personnel.

A second round of clinics will be scheduled in September to administer second doses of each of these vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

