Covington County Hospital to host community vaccine clinics

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital will host four regional vaccine clinics in August at four different community centers in the county.

The dates, times and locations are as follows:

Aug 5 - Hot Coffee, 4-7 p.m.

Aug 12 - Sanford, 4-7 p.m.

Aug 17 - Mount Olive, 3-8 p.m.

Aug 19 - Richmond, 4-7 p.m.

The clinics are free of charge and no appointment is necessary.

The vaccines will be Moderna and Pfizer, and they’ll be administered by the hospital’s emergency services personnel.

A second round of clinics will be scheduled in September to administer second doses of each of these vaccines.

