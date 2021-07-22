Columbia School District prepares for new modified calendar

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia School District is gearing up for the new school year, and this year the district is using a new technique to ensure students not only know the curriculum but retain it.

“I think coming out of the pandemic or as we still factor through this pandemic, you know, we know that face-to-face learning is essential,” said Superintendent Jason Harris.

The district allowed many students to learn virtually and in person during the pandemic last year. Harris said last year’s learning loss was a minimum for the entire school district.

This year, the district is introducing a modified calendar to ensure all students grasp the curriculum.

“At the end of every nine weeks, we’ll take a short break and during that, we’ll have an intercession, we’ll have remediation,” Harris said. “Time to help those students that are behind.”

This will ensure that each student has the opportunity to excel in each class. Harris shared another way this will help students in the classroom.

“Also, time for enrichment to help students, you know, that are successful focus on certain things,” Harris said. “Our high school will focus on the ACT and come to advanced placement tutoring.”

Harris said 70% of students in the Columbia School District are learning at grade level.

Students return on July 28 for the first day of class.

For more information you can visit columbiaschools.org.

