ADP holding member appreciation luncheon Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Economic growth is a top priority for the Area Development Partnership.

Friday, ADP will thank its members for working to improve the greater Hattiesburg area with an appreciation luncheon at the Southern Oaks House and Gardens at 11:30 a.m.

Members will get to hear from The University of Southern Mississippi’s new head football coach, Will Hall.

ADP believes partnering with businesses, organizations and individuals in the Pine Belt spurs positive change, specifically attracting more businesses to the Hattiesburg area and improving lives through jobs.

