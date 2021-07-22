Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

ADP holding member appreciation luncheon Friday

To learn more on how to become a member of the Area Development Partnership, click here.
To learn more on how to become a member of the Area Development Partnership, click here.((Photo source: Hattiesburg ADP))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Economic growth is a top priority for the Area Development Partnership.

Friday, ADP will thank its members for working to improve the greater Hattiesburg area with an appreciation luncheon at the Southern Oaks House and Gardens at 11:30 a.m.

Members will get to hear from The University of Southern Mississippi’s new head football coach, Will Hall.

ADP believes partnering with businesses, organizations and individuals in the Pine Belt spurs positive change, specifically attracting more businesses to the Hattiesburg area and improving lives through jobs.

To learn more on how to become a member of the Area Development Partnership, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters at the scene on Hardy Street.
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hattiesburg bar
Hattiesburg Police Department
Teen girl charged with attempted armed robbery in Hattiesburg
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools

Latest News

This year, the district is introducing a modified calendar to ensure all students grasp and...
Columbia School District prepares for new modified calendar
PRVO and MHC providing rental assistance for families in need.
Pearl River Valley Opportunity providing rent assistance with RAMP program
Over 40 kids learn about art styles from around the world.
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art hosts Summer Art Camp
South Central Regional Medical Center is looking for caring, qualified applicants.
SCRMC accepting applications for employment