Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

USM ready to be back in black and gold

The university is planning to get back to normal.
The university is planning to get back to normal.(wdam)
By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is ready for a new school year.

“We are back in black and gold is our theme for the fall,” said Dee Dee Anderson, vice president for Student Affairs.

Anderson said the university is planning to get back to normal.

“Our classes will be fully engaged and the classes that are normally taught in-person will be in-person for fall,” Anderson said. “Faculty, labs, experiments, and all the things that are experiential learning, we will continue to do for the fall.”

It won’t be all about learning, Anderson said the university has reinvigorated campus traditions.

“And some of the things that we are known for at Southern Miss. And so, attending football games at The Rock, painting of the Eagle Walk, all those things that students and alumni know about at Southern Miss,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the university knows COVID-19 is still a concern. She said USM will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The school will encourage students to stay home when they don’t feel well. Testing at the Moffitt Center will still be available.

“We’re recommending that if you are not vaccinated that you wear a mask, but we are really stressing to our students that being vaccinated is what will keep them the safest on our campus,” Anderson said. “So, we are encouraging students to do that, but it is not mandatory.”

Anderson said the university expects a smooth transition to the new school year. She said USM will keep the virtual advancements that worked during the pandemic, and plan for a fall semester that will take all students to the top.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
Hattiesburg Police Department
Teen girl charged with attempted armed robbery in Hattiesburg
Donald Wayne Jordan is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff's Department.
Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. seeking man wanted for sexual battery

Latest News

The fair’s goal is to provide everything kids need before they go back to class.
Petal’s annual Family Health & Resource Fair set for July 26
Pine Forest Regional Library holding Game Night every Tuesday from 2-5 PM.
Tuesday means Game Night at Richton library
The Forrest County School District has had to make some adjustments as COVID-19 case numbers...
Forrest County School District prepares for first day of school
The Forrest County School District has had to make some adjustments as COVID-19 case numbers...
Forrest County School District prepares for first day of school