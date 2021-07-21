Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Tuesday means Game Night at Richton library

Pine Forest Regional Library holding Game Night every Tuesday from 2-5 PM.
Pine Forest Regional Library holding Game Night every Tuesday from 2-5 PM.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Forest Regional Library is holding Game Night every Tuesday until school starts back up in Perry County.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., kids in Perry County can come out to the library for some games such as Monopoly, Snakes and Ladders, Checkers and more.

“Its just a fun day at the library that they can come, hang out, play board games and hang out with their friends,” said library director Cynthia Hudson. “They can see that the library isn’t a place to be where its not just story time or checking out books, you can actually have fun.”

Hudson and the rest of the staff at the library hopes to see more kids coming to enjoy game night with them.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself

Latest News

The festival is set for Saturday.
Downtown Brews & Bites set for Saturday
The project is expected to cost around $600,000, which the city is seeking a grant to cover.
Bay Springs seeking grant to replace, expand gas lines
A disaster relief program is raising money to rebuild six homes destroyed by 2019, 2020...
Disaster recovery program set to rebuild 6 homes destroyed by 2019, 2020 tornadoes
Mayor Scotty Dailey wants Beaumont residents to know they have a seat at the table.
New Beaumont mayor discusses goals for his term