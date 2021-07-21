Tuesday means Game Night at Richton library

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Forest Regional Library is holding Game Night every Tuesday until school starts back up in Perry County.

Every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., kids in Perry County can come out to the library for some games such as Monopoly, Snakes and Ladders, Checkers and more.

“Its just a fun day at the library that they can come, hang out, play board games and hang out with their friends,” said library director Cynthia Hudson. “They can see that the library isn’t a place to be where its not just story time or checking out books, you can actually have fun.”

Hudson and the rest of the staff at the library hopes to see more kids coming to enjoy game night with them.

