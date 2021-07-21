Win Stuff
Teen girl charged with attempted armed robbery in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Police Department
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 15-year-old girl from Jefferson Davis County has been arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police said the teen attempted to rob a person at gunpoint while they were standing outside their home on East 4th Street around 10 p.m.

After the attempted robbery, police said the girl fired several shots into the air as she left the scene. No injuries were reported.

The teen was arrested a short time later and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

