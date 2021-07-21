Win Stuff
PRVO offering rental assitance program for local residents

The program will allow Mississippi Home Corporation to pay rent to landlords for those who qualify up to a maximum of 15 months.(Pearl River Valley Opportunity, Inc.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Valley Opportunity Inc. announces they have entered a contract with the Mississippi Home Corporation to create a rental assistance program (RAMP) for citizens in their service area.

The announcement was made by PRVO Executive Director Helmon Johnson after Mississippi received $200 million from the United States Department of Treasury to operate (RAMP) to help people who rent their housing and who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenants who may be eligible for the program must meet the following criteria:

  • Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, gathered significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
  • Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
  • Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median.

The program will allow Mississippi Home Corporation to pay rent to landlords for those who qualify up to a maximum of 15 months.

PRVO will conduct the program in their service area which will consist of: Forrest, Lamar, Jones, Covington, Jefferson Davis, Stone, Hancock, Perry, Greene, Pearl River and Marion counties.

Johnson stated that this is a much-needed program for people in PRVO’s service area who have been affected by COVID-19 and having a hard time paying their rent.

Individuals interested in applying for the RAMP program should contact PRVO at (601) 736-9564.

