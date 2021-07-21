PRVO offering rental assitance program for local residents
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Valley Opportunity Inc. announces they have entered a contract with the Mississippi Home Corporation to create a rental assistance program (RAMP) for citizens in their service area.
The announcement was made by PRVO Executive Director Helmon Johnson after Mississippi received $200 million from the United States Department of Treasury to operate (RAMP) to help people who rent their housing and who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tenants who may be eligible for the program must meet the following criteria:
- Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, gathered significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
- Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
- Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median.
The program will allow Mississippi Home Corporation to pay rent to landlords for those who qualify up to a maximum of 15 months.
PRVO will conduct the program in their service area which will consist of: Forrest, Lamar, Jones, Covington, Jefferson Davis, Stone, Hancock, Perry, Greene, Pearl River and Marion counties.
Johnson stated that this is a much-needed program for people in PRVO’s service area who have been affected by COVID-19 and having a hard time paying their rent.
Individuals interested in applying for the RAMP program should contact PRVO at (601) 736-9564.
