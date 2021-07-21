Petal’s annual Family Health & Resource Fair set for July 26

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal students headed back to classes will have access to free resources next week.

The annual health and resource fair for students will be held next Monday, July 26, at Petal First Baptist from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Masks will be required at the fair and you do need to register for a time slot in advance. You can register for an open time slot here.

“About four, five years ago, we started partnering with the school district, the Coleman Center in Petal and also Excel by 5 Coalition, all those groups along with other churches that send volunteers to help us impact literally hundreds of children,” Pastor Brad Eubank said.

Church volunteers and community organizations come out to Petal First Baptist to offer free resources and services to students each year before they go back to school. A highlight of the event is a health screening.

Eubank described the screenings saying, “Speech, vision, dental, and hearing, as well as different vendors, things like Dolly Parton Library, Excel by 5, there’s outside organizations that come in, the department of rural health.”

The resource fair offers free uniforms for Petal School District students. Parents can register their children’s sizes and clothing needs online beforehand. The clothes will be pulled for them to get during their time slot on the day of the fair.

“They’ll be able to try all those uniforms on, make sure they all fit,” Eubank said. “If they come, expect about an hour or so to get through the whole process. We’re also having free haircuts, free manicures, so everything up here is completely free.”

This year the health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations on site. The fair’s goal is to provide everything kids need before they go back to class including clothes, backpacks, checkups, haircuts and new shoes.

“When we did this very first set of shoes about six years ago, I had a teacher stop me and she asked me in the hallway, ‘Was that one of the children that go the shoes?’ and I said it was, and she said he’s been a different kid ever since. He’s smiled differently, his attention has been better in class, and it gave the kid confidence,” Eubank said. “So we want to help kids succeed and do well.”

