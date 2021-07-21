Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Paralympian withdraws after request for mom’s help denied

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — American swimmer Becca Meyers has pulled out of the Paralympics because she says the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee won’t let her bring her mother to Tokyo as her personal care assistant.

Meyers is deaf and blind as the result of a rare genetic disorder.

She won three gold medals at the last Paralympics.

In a statement explaining her withdrawal, she said the USOPC had approved her mother to act as her assistant at all international meets since 2017.

The USOPC said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are increased restrictions on delegation size at the Tokyo Games and that has left the federation only one slot for a PCA who will have to assist 34 Paralympic swimmers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
Donald Wayne Jordan is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff's Department.
Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. seeking man wanted for sexual battery
Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested

Latest News

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order
Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Group helps comfort dog injured at Fla. condo collapse return home
Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Experts share concerns of delta variant as it becomes dominant strain
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
MSDH also is reporting over 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the...
961 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday