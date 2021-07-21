Magee’s reappointments unanimously approved by city council

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee is self-assured about his department head and court official appointments, and the city council is confident too.

The city’s seven councilmen and women unanimously approved Magee’s eight reappointment nominations during its meeting Tuesday.

“I’m appreciative again to the council for having the confidence in myself and in the people that they confirmed today because it’s very important that this happens,” Magee said. “It’s part of the balance of power.”

Those eight include Kyle Robertson as municipal judge, David Sullivan as municipal prosecutor, Risher Caves as judge pro-tem for the Laurel Municipal Court, Tommy Cox as police chief, Elvin Ulmer as director of Parks and Recreation, Leo Brown as fire chief, Mary Ann Hess as city clerk and finance director, and Nellie Satcher as director of Human Resources.

This is the first time Magee’s nominations have been unanimously confirmed. He says this helps the administration run smoothly.

“In the past, that has not happened,” Magee said. “So I’m really glad that this council sees the importance of having continuity and being able to continue with the progress we’re having now.”

During the city council meeting, Magee expressed his gratitude and noted some mayors in other parts of the state didn’t get the same result.

“As I mentioned, all cities don’t get unanimous approvals on people that the mayors bring up. So, I’m appreciating that,” Magee said.

Four of Magee’s reappointments were sworn in immediately following the meeting. Cox, Brown, Sullivan and Robertson all took the oath of office Tuesday. This is Cox’s and Brown’s second term in office. It marks Robertson’s third and Sullivan’s fourth term.

All of the re-appointees note they’re ready to continue serving the city of Laurel.

“It feels great… But that doesn’t mean the work is over with. We still handle every problem as they come and try to do the best we can do,” Cox said.

“I just want to let the citizens know they’re going to be well protected,” Brown said.

“I think the mayor has shown confidence in us by reappointing us and the city council reappointing us. So, it’s just a good feeling to continue doing the things we’ve been doing for the city,” Sullivan said.

The Laurel City Council meets the first Tuesday after the first Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of city hall, then again two weeks after on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

