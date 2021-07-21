Jefferson Davis County 2021 football schedule
Published: Jul. 21, 2021
Jefferson Davis County
8/27 - Collins - Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.
9/3 - Picayune - Location: Picayune - Time: 7 p.m.
9/10 - D’Iberville - Location: D’Iberville - Time: 7 p.m.
9/17 - Mendenhall - Location: Mendenhall - Time: 7 p.m.
9/24 - Columbia - Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.
10/1 - Perry Central - Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.
10/8 - Seminary* - Location: Seminary - Time: 7 p.m.
10/15 - St, Patrick* - Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.
10/22 - West Marion* - Location: Foxworth - Time: 7 p.m.
10/29 - St. Satnislaus* - Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.
*Denotes Region 8-3A game
