Jefferson Davis County 2021 football schedule

By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jefferson Davis County

8/27 - Collins - Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.

9/3 - Picayune - Location: Picayune - Time: 7 p.m.

9/10 - D’Iberville - Location: D’Iberville - Time: 7 p.m.

9/17 - Mendenhall - Location: Mendenhall - Time: 7 p.m.

9/24 - Columbia - Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.

10/1 - Perry Central - Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.

10/8 - Seminary* - Location: Seminary - Time: 7 p.m.

10/15 - St, Patrick* - Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.

10/22 - West Marion* - Location: Foxworth - Time: 7 p.m.

10/29 - St. Satnislaus* - Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.

*Denotes Region 8-3A game

