Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Flyers track team headed to Junior Olympics

By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Kids from all over the Pine Belt are preparing to take their talents to the AAU Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas.

Not only are these kids smart, but they are very fast, lending to their name, the “Hattiesburg Flyers.”

The track team is practicing to get ready to bring all of their speed and agility to the Junior Olympics.

Brendin Hannah, an 11-year-old sixth-grader at Petal Upper Elementary School, is in his first year on the team, but he’s very confident.

“I like beating people, it’s like fun to beat people,” Bendin said. “I don’t want to brag, but it’s just, you know, fun.”

While Brendin is excited about the competition, his teammate, Liylah Orange, a sixth-grader at Oak Grove Middle School, said she is just excited to watch her skills on the track grow.

“I was excited to get the experience and not only that, but to develop me as an athlete,” Liylah said. “I want to be the next fastest woman in the world.”

Their coach, Jamal Porter, has been with the program for about six years. He said they did not get to go last year because of COVID-19, so this year, the kids are more focused than ever.

“This year, we’ve got a lot to prove,” Porter said. “Last year, as I said, we didn’t get to go. We were good and ready. We had a lot of athletes come out to participate last year. They came back this year with a little taste of vengeance and wanted to prove something to themselves as well as others.”

Coach Charles Green has been with the program for 24 years, and he said although this is not the first year the kids are going, it is also a great achievement whenever they go.

“You have kids from all over the country coming there to compete,” Green said. “Everybody doesn’t get to go to the Junior Olympics. So to have the opportunity to go, that’s big for the kids.”

The Hattiesburg Flyers leave for Texas on Aug. 1, but they can use your help getting there.

If you’d like to donate or be a sponsor, contact hattiesburgflyers@outlook.com.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
Hattiesburg Police Department
Teen girl charged with attempted armed robbery in Hattiesburg
Donald Wayne Jordan is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff's Department.
Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. seeking man wanted for sexual battery

Latest News

The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools
The fair’s goal is to provide everything kids need before they go back to class.
Petal’s annual Family Health & Resource Fair set for July 26
The University of Southern Mississippi is ready for a new school year.
USM ready to be back in black and gold
Teachers and students within the Jones County School District all return to the classroom...
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools