Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLS, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal agents arrested a Mississippi man for assaulting officers during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges.

Brock made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Mississippi Wednesday.

Investigators say Brock was among hordes of protestors who disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Court documents show Brock was on the Upper West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol around 4 p.m. on Jan. 6.

As seen in body-worn camera (BWC) footage, Brock charged at law enforcement officers while holding what appeared to be a four-foot-long rod as the officers attempted to control the crowd, federal investigators say.

Brock repeatedly pushed and struck officers with the rod, records show.

In the six months since Jan. 6, more than 535 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 165 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
Donald Wayne Jordan is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff's Department.
Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. seeking man wanted for sexual battery
Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested

Latest News

The program will allow Mississippi Home Corporation to pay rent to landlords for those who...
PRVO offering rental assitance program for local residents
Hattiesburg Police Department
Teen girl charged with attempted armed robbery in Hattiesburg
Another pharmacist pleads guilty in long-running, health-care swindle.
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to conspiracy in fraud scheme
MSDH also is reporting over 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the...
More than 960 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, 8 deaths reported