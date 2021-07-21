Downtown Brews & Bites set for Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020 and a weather delay last month, the Downtown Brews & Bites is finally set for Saturday in the Hub City.

“Unless it’s torrential downpours and storms, I am not going to cancel the event,” said Andrea Saffle with the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “We will have food trucks. If it is storming and raining, we may not have music, but we are going to have food trucks and beer regardless.”

The festival is a spinoff of the Craft Beer Festival, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“This year, we decided we were going to do a food truck festival with craft beer pairings,” said Saffle. “That gives everyone a good taste of the food truck offerings we have here in Hattiesburg. It’s becoming a bigger thing and soon we will have a food truck court in downtown. This is a good opportunity to showcase that.”

To purchase tickets for the event, you can go to the Downtown Hattiesburg Association website.

