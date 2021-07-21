Bok Homa Casino reinstates mask policy for guests

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt’s only casino will once again require masks for all guests and employees in response to the rising number of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the state.

Bok Homa Casino announced the mandatory mask policy on Wednesday evening.

A news release said Cyrus Ben, Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, issued an executive order reinstating mask requirements on all tribal land. The decision was made based on recommendations from health agencies, the news release says.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Magnolia State on Wednesday. That total marks a high of daily new cases that has not been seen for month in Mississippi.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak started in Mississippi, more than 330,000 cases and more than 7,400 deaths related to the virus have been reported.

