961 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday

MSDH also is reporting over 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the...
MSDH also is reporting over 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.(KCBD Graphic)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 330,600.

MSDH reported 961 COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 330,664 cases and 7,485 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 35,243 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported:

  • Covington: 2,795 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 8,120 cases, 156 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,253 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,681 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,617 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,781 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,305 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,691 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 2.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than one million people being fully vaccinated.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

