Widespread thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Scattered showers will be possible through the morning before widespread thunderstorms fire up this afternoon. Some storms could have heavy rain and sharp lightning.

Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Expect more of the same Wednesday; cloudy and humid in the morning with widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be likely Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will finally go down as we go toward the end of the week with only a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

This weekend will be hot as highs soar into the mid-90s. Heat indices will be between 103 to 106. Skies will be mostly sunny with a stray shower here and there.

