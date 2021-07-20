Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Sen. Hyde-Smith honors Mississippi State’s National Championship on Senate floor

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WLBT) - Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith took a few moments to ring her bell and honor the 2021 College World Series champions on the Senate floor.

Hyde-Smith and fellow Senator Roger Wicker called for the passage of a resolution recognizing the team.

She gave these comments while on the floor:

Mr. President, I am so pleased to join my colleague in congratulating the Mississippi State University baseball team on its recent 2021 NCAA World Series championship, the first NCAA championship in school history.

Mississippi State capped off its extraordinary season by defeating an incredibly talented Vanderbilt University team, 9 to 0 in game three.  My house was full.  We were all cheering.

Their impressive and remarkable run through this year’s College World Series is a testament to the rich tradition of the MSU baseball program, which has now appeared in twelve NCAA College World Series in its history, including most recently three consecutive series.

The inspiring performance of this baseball team continues to be celebrated all over our state.  Maroon is everywhere.  I truly appreciate the hard work, skill, and dedication that earned these athletes the first NCAA Division I baseball championship for Mississippi State, which are aptly described in the accompanying resolution

We take great pride in the legacy and inspiring example of these young men and their coaches.  Thank you for such a wonderful and historic season.  Hail State!

Thank you, Mr. President.  I yield the floor.

It was topped off with a ringing of a maroon and white cowbell.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself

Latest News

Sen. Hyde-Smith honors Mississippi State’s National Championship on Senate floor
Sen. Hyde-Smith honors 2021 College World Series champs
Braves renew intra-state rivavlry with Shuckers
M-Braves, Shuckers to meet all week in Pearl
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame will induct 11 into its ranks at the end of the month.
Mississippi Hall of Fame to induct largest group ever
The Gulf Coast Division playoff soccer match between Southern State and New Orleans was...
Stars-Jesters playoff soccer match cancelled