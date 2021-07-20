Record lottery sales transfer more than $138M to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State has hit the jackpot.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its final transfer to the state for the 2021 fiscal year, bringing the total to $138,961,541.14.

Two new draw-style games, a series of high jackpots, and an expanding array of scratch-off tickets are among the sources of revenue.

Counting the June transfer of $9,778,993.78, the MLC generated $80 million to assist with roads and bridges, plus $58,961,541.14 for the Education Enhancement fund during FY21.

“What an incredible way to end our first complete fiscal year,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Our success enabled us to return a significant amount to the state for road and bridge repair and education. We are overwhelmed with the support of our players, vendors, and retailers. We continue to introduce new games and play-styles and award winners throughout the state, and I am looking forward to the continued success of the lottery.”

The new games and play-style additions powering sales include 35 scratch-off games, including Mississippi’s first $20 game, “$100 Million Extravaganza,” and the game honoring Elvis.

