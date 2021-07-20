Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket
MSDH reported Monday that more than 2 million Mississippians have received at least one dose of...
MSDH: New COVID-19 cases jump by more than 2,300 in Mississippi over the weekend

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
What's the holdup on vaccines for kids?
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers