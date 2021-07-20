Win Stuff
New Beaumont mayor discusses goals for his term

Mayor Scotty Dailey wants Beaumont residents to know they have a seat at the table.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Scotty Dailey, the new mayor of Beaumont, has some big plans for the town during his four years. Most importantly to him, the power stays with the residents.

“The first thing I want the citizens of Beaumont to know is that everybody who is a resident of Beaumont has a seat at the table. We have an open-door policy,” Dailey said. “You’re welcome to come and we will do our best to work with you.”

Dailey mentioned he has heard from some residents already. He has realized a need for more safety measures in the town, especially for the youth.

“Our children really don’t have anywhere to ride their bikes or ride their four-wheelers. So, therefore, they will be riding, and it would be just dangerous to be on the road,” said Dailey. “I really want to do my best to try and find an outlet.”

Financially speaking, Dailey wants to make sure Beaumont is a place where families can provide and sustain without having to leave the town. He knows there is a large need for more job opportunities and economic development.

“At the end of the day, families have to be able to work and provide for the children,” Dailey said. “That’s really what our next phase is. Ensure that those who move here will be able to sustain a certain way of life while being here.”

