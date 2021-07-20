Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

MSDH: More than 570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi

The eight-county Pine Belt topped 35,000 COVID-19 cases since February 2020 for the first time.
The eight-county Pine Belt topped 35,000 COVID-19 cases since February 2020 for the first time.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday more than 570 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH said Tuesday that 573 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state.

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were recorded, five between July 16 and July 19. Another four were discovered during a search of birth records between May 8 and July 13.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 329,703 and 7,477, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 35,070 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,787 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 8,075 cases, 156 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,253 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,637 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,561 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,765 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,302 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,690 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,095,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,012,510 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,969,361 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket
MSDH reported Monday that more than 2 million Mississippians have received at least one dose of...
MSDH: New COVID-19 cases jump by more than 2,300 in Mississippi over the weekend

Latest News

Record lottery sales transfer more than $138M to Mississippi
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Jehovah’s Witnesses pivoted their in-person ministry and activities around the country to...
Miss. prison ministry continues amidst pandemic
6 a.m. Sunrise Headlines 7/20
6 a.m. Sunrise Headlines 7/20