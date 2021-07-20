Mississippi law enforcers meet in Purvis for courtroom safety training

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officials from throughout the Pine Belt met for a courtroom safety class in Purvis Sunday.

Attendees went through a PowerPoint and role-playing scenarios to simulate situations they may face in a hostile court room.

“When a civilian goes to court, whether it is as a witness, defendant or a victim, they feel they have the right to be secure in a courtroom, which they do,” said Clint McMurry, the director of Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy. “We are responsible for them while they are here. This training helps make the courtroom safer for everybody involved, including the judges and the court officers.”

“It helps the general public,” said Marion County District 1 Constable Krae Morgan. “They can come into a courtroom and know that an officer has been through this training, that they are prepared for any situation that may arise and be more prepared for those situations.”

The attendees were taught non-physical and non-confrontational ways to get the advantage in a hostile courtroom.

After the course, all attendees were presented a certificate of completion.

