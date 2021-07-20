Win Stuff
Lumberton City Hall to close after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

Mayor Quincy Rogers said the drive-thru will remain open.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lumberton City Hall will be closed beginning Tuesday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.

Because the two employees work in different departments, many workers have been forced to quarantine and get tested.

Rogers said the drive-thru will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people needing to handle business.

Public Works will be sanitizing the building on Tuesday.

Rogers said he wants to remind residents to get vaccinated and that the mask mandate for the city remains in effect.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

