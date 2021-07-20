Win Stuff
Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. seeking man wanted for sexual battery

Donald Wayne Jordan is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff's Department.
Donald Wayne Jordan is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff's Department.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for sexual battery.

Donald Wayne Jordan, 36, is wanted for two counts of sexual battery, according to the sheriff’s department.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jordan, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 601-425-3147 or call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

