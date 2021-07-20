Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Fire crews save injured, pregnant dog from island

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which...
The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.(Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Tucson fire crews came to the rescue of an injured, pregnant dog over the weekend.

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.

“Tucson Fire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in the Rillito on Sunday,” a Tucson Fire Department Facebook post said. “We are happy to say the pup is recovering and back on dry land!”

DOG SAVE 🐶 #TucsonFire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in...

Posted by Tucson Fire Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The expectant mother is recovering at the Pima Animal Care Center.

Copyright 2021 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket

Latest News

In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Harvey Weinstein sent to California to face more sex charges
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions