Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

By Liz Gelardi
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - Kaci Loux, 15, loved spending time with her mom and younger sisters.

“She was an outstanding girl. Like I said, she loved her music, she loved hanging out with me,” said Kaci Loux’s mother, Shilynee Loux.

Her daughter was the first child COVID-19-related death in Mesa County. According to the health department, the girl tested positive for the Delta variant and was hospitalized before her age group was eligible for the vaccine.

“You shouldn’t have to lose your own kid over it,” the mother said.

Cases of the Delta variant are skyrocketing in several states, including Colorado.

The variant is believed to be more transmissible, and as it spreads health experts warn about the risk to young children who are not vaccinated.

Shilynee Loux said her youngest daughter got COVID-19 in April, and it spread throughout the entire family. Only Kaci Loux was hospitalized.

“It progressed pretty fast. She was complaining that she couldn’t breathe,” Shilynee Loux explained.

At one point it seemed like her daughter was improving.

“I went with her and we’re up there probably 3 1/2 weeks in ICU and then they’re getting ready to put her into recovery. And then everything just went to hell,” the mother said.

Shilynee Loux said her daughter went into cardiac arrest and passed away after nearly a month in the hospital.

“Don’t wait, don’t wait. Take them in ASAP, because if you wait it gets 10 times worse and it will shut their lungs down fast,” the mother warned to other parents.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket
MSDH reported Monday that more than 2 million Mississippians have received at least one dose of...
MSDH: New COVID-19 cases jump by more than 2,300 in Mississippi over the weekend

Latest News

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the world is running out of time...
Climate envoy says US, China must end world’s ‘suicide pact’
In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in