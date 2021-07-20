Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old Newton Co. girl

NEWTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old in Newton County.

Alexia Kira Henry is described as a Black female who is five feet, three inches tall. She weighs 140 pounds and has long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Henry was last seen Sunday, July 18, at about 11:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Highway 503 in Newton County while wearing a black shirt and aqua-blue pajama pants.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alexia Kira Henry, they are asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 601-635-4010.

