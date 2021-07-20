Disaster recovery program set to rebuild 6 homes destroyed by 2019, 2020 tornadoes

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The amount of money it takes to build structures rose drastically over the past year, making it even more difficult for residents in Jones County to rebuild their homes after two tornadoes hit within months of each other.

An EF-3 tornado hit Laurel in December 2019. Then, an EF-4 wreaked havoc on parts on Jones County in April of 2020, in what is referred to as the Easter tornado outbreak. Both of these storms caused vast amounts of damage, according to officials.

“People are still working,” said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. “I tell people it takes just a few minutes for a tornado to destroy your world, and it’ll take you a couple of years to build it back.”

Now, one local disaster relief program, dubbed “Restore Jones County,” is gearing up to rebuild six homes destroyed by those storms. But it needs help funding those projects because of the high cost of rebuilding.

“The homes that we were rebuilding pre-pandemic were about $35,000 a home,” said Laura Sappington, a case manager at Restore Jones County. “Because of the rise in lumber and the rise in building cost, these houses are costing us roughly $70,000 a house now.”

The disaster relief program is applying for a $60,000 grant to help with rebuild costs, but officials say it will still need to come up with roughly $300,000 to supplement the remainder of the cost.

“We do have a fundraising campaign,” Sappington said.

Although it’s a lot of money to raise, Restore Jones County says reactions from the storm victims show the work is worth it.

“Most of them they sit, and they have to absorb it for a little while, and then the tears flow. And then our tears flow because a lot of them say, you know, we didn’t have any money to do this and it’s a gift of God,” Sappington said.

For more information and a link to the fundraiser, click here or here. Restore Jones County can also be reached by phone at (601) 778-2350.

