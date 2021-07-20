Bay Springs seeking grant to replace, expand gas lines

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Bay Springs is looking to replace some gas lines and add lines to some areas that don’t have any.

“We’re looking to replace some gas lines up on Edmond King and Richardson Street, and we’re looking into building a new gas line on County Road 9,” said Darryl Thornton, the city’s natural gas operator.

“It’s coming to a point to where it’s kind of at the end of its life and we’re doing it for safety purposes,” Thornton added.

Not only is the city looking to replace, but it is also hoping to add rural areas to the city’s gas system.

“We’re actually doing it because one person came in and asked us about putting gas over there because his energy heating bills are just astronomical, and he’s thinking it will help,” Thornton said.

Thornton said the switch will help at least 40 different homes in the community save money.

“Everybody in the community, they’re going to be saving money,” Thornton said. “Propane is quite a bit higher than natural gas, so it just helps the people.”

Work on the projects has not started yet because the city applied for a grant to fund it, and city leaders are waiting to hear back on that.

Thornton said the projects will cost about $600,000. The city should have an answer on the grant by September.

