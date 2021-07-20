2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in

From Jones County Sheriff’s Office

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ A night spent together at a home in Jones County very well could put two people behind bars for a bit.

Stephen Beasley, 26, of Collins, and Toni Smith, 28, of Hartselle, Ala., and were taken into custody Monday after being discovered at a residence on Lake Como Road by the homeowner’s mother.

The pair reportedly had been walking on Sunday night and saw the porch light on at the house. They broke in and made themselves at home. raiding the refrigerator and setting up furniture in a bedroom.

“You would like to think that working in law enforcement that nothing surprises you anymore,’ Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Then, along comes something like this.”

After discovering the pair, the owner’s mother called her son, who arrived and detained the pair until Jones County deputies arrived.

Beasley and Smith were arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering-dwelling and felony larceny (more than $1,000.

The latter charge was added after deputies discovered several items from inside the home had been removed and placed in a vehicle outside leading to the Grand Larceny charge.

Beasley and Smith are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

