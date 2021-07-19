Win Stuff
'You wanted it, here it is': State rep. says Mississippi's COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed

State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’(Facebook/Representative Jeramey Anderson)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative is calling the state’s recent spike in coronavirus cases “ridiculous.”

In a tweet Monday, Representative Jeramey Anderson of Mississippi’s 110th district said that the sudden increase was due to the “consequences of not getting vaccinated and poor mask wearing.”

“Well Mississippi- you wanted it here it is,” Anderson wrote while attaching a tweet by the Mississippi Department of Health reporting 2,326 cases of COVID-19 over a 3-day period.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs labelled this a “4th wave” of COVID-19. He also called this fourth wave “very sad indeed” and that it “didn’t have to be this way.”

Anderson described the sizable number of new cases as “ridiculous” and said that the deaths “that will surely follow” were avoidable.

He ended the tweet with the hashtags “PutYourMaskBackOn” and “GetVaccinated.”

On July 9, MSDH warned anyone 65 or older, or anyone with health issues, to avoid indoor mass gatherings even if they are vaccinated. This as Mississippi remains the least-vaccinated state in the country according to CDC data.

Dobbs stated that 93 percent of deaths and 94 percent of cases are among people who are unvaccinated. The vaccine is currently available to anyone over the age of 12.

