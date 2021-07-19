Win Stuff
Welcome to the Pine Belt: Cloudy, humid mornings; rainy afternoons

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ We started off Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Skies will cloud up later Monday morning before widespread thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon. Some storms could have heavy rain and sharp lightning.

Highs will be in the mid-80s, with temperatures falling into the upper-70s Monday evening. Lows are expected to dip into the low-70s.

Expect more of the same Tuesday, with a cloudy and humid morning giving way to widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Rain chances finally will go down as we move towards the end of the week with only a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-80s.

This weekend will be hot, with highs jumping into the low-90s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a stray shower.

