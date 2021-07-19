Win Stuff
Showers move though Pine Belt Sunday

By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday. We’ve had many showers move through many parts of our viewing area. Many of them are beginning to clear out in the east. Our high for today is 85 with a low of 73.

As we move into Monday, we see our rain chances increase as a Cold Front begins to make its way through the area. Monday’s high will be at 85 with a low of 71. We have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday will look a lot like Monday. We have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as the high will be 83 and a low of 70.

Wednesday holds a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with the high at 87 and a low of 71.

We see our temperatures increase Thursday and Friday as we move back into the Low 90′s. Both days hold a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday’s high will be 89 with a low of 72, and Friday’s high will sit at 90 with 72 as the low.

Saturday and Sunday of next week, our highs are in the low 90s with the lows in the mid-70s.

Rain chances for next week decrease to a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

