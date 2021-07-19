MSDH: New COVID-19 cases jump by more than 2,300 in Mississippi over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday that new COVID-19 cases had surged by more than 2,300 over the three-day weekend.

MSDH said Monday that 2,326 coronavirus cases had been reported across the state.

Three COVID-19-related deaths were recorded between July 16 and July 18.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 329,130 and 7,468, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,992 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

· Covington: 2,781 cases, 83 deaths

· Forrest: 8,052 cases, 156 deaths

· Jasper: 2,252 cases, 48 deaths

· Jones: 8,609 cases, 169 deaths

· Lamar: 6,546 cases, 88 deaths

· Marion: 2,762 cases, 80 deaths

· Perry: 1,301 cases, 38 deaths

· Wayne: 2,689 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 313,744 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,082,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,007,618 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,969,361 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

