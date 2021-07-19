Man pleads guilty in sexual abuse and death of 2-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is scheduled to be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to federal charges of second-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Brett Hickman faces up to life in prison on the murder charge and at least 30 years on the aggravated sexual abuse charge, and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Federal prosecutors say the 27-year-old Hickman pleaded guilty to both counts June 13.

Court records show that on June 8, 2019, Hickman physically and sexually abused a 2-year-old child who lived at his home on the Choctaw Indian Reservation, causing the child’s death.