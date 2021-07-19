M-Braves, Shuckers to meet all week in Pearl

From Mississippi Braves Communications

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The first-place Mississippi Braves will welcome their in-state rival Biloxi Shuckers for a six-game homestand this week at Trustmark Park.

The homestand features:

Bark in the Park; Tuesday; 6:35 p.m. Dogs get in free. Pitching probables: RHP Odalvi Javier (5-2, 3.15 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Zavolas (2-5, 5.52 ERA)

First Responders’ Day: Wednesday; 6:35 p.m. All military, veterans, fire, police and healthcare personnel enter free each home Wednesday. Pitching probables: RHP Victor Vodnik vs. LHP Nick Bennett (1-4, 5.14 ERA)

Thirsty Thursday/KLLM Big Rig Reveal: Thursday; 6:35 p.m.; $2 beverages for the 21-and-older crowd and a peek at football equipment trucks from Ole Miss, MSU, USM & JSU. Pitching probables: RHP Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.74 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Erceg (0-2, 6.16 ERA)

State Flag Cap Giveaway: Friday, 6:35 p.m.; First 1,000 fans receive a commemorative cap with Mississippi’s state flag; postgame, kids run the bases. Pitching probables: RHP Spencer Strider (1-3, 5.59 ERA) vs. LHP Andy Otero (3-0, 1.78 ERA)

Fireworks Saturday: Saturday, 6:05 p.m; sponsored by Baptist Medical Group. Pitching probables: LHP Hayden Deal (2-2, 4.00 (ERA)) vs. RHP Jesus Castillo (1-5, 5.75 ERA)

Autism Awareness Day: Sunday; 2:05 p.m.; Pitching probables: Javier vs. Zavolas.

The M-Braves and Shuckers have played each other 122 times since 2015 with the Shuckers leading the all-time series 63-59.

This will be the first series in which the Braves have the best record in the league and the Shuckers have the worst.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.