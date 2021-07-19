Lamar County School District prepares for first day back

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts across the Pine Belt are preparing for the first day of school. With COVID-19 still making an impact, we take a look at how Lamar County will return and their continued safety guidelines.

“We’re planning to start back as normal as possible, " said Dr. Steven Hampton, Lamar County School District Superintendent.

The district is back in session July 22 for both teachers and students.

The school district is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is in constant contact with Mississippi’s State Department of Health. With the uptick in COVID-19 cases and now the Delta variant, Hampton says increased awareness has to happen.

“We’re going to set up our dashboards like we did last year to make sure that we are tracking and making sure that we’re looking at the data. We don’t want to overreact, and we don’t want to under react, " said Hampton.

Many students will be vaccinated when they return to the classroom. Many others won’t. Hampton says there’s still a positive in that thinking.

“Vaccinated people. If they’re deemed close contact, they will not have to leave school or go home to be quarantined unless they’re showing symptoms. If they are asymptomatic, they can stay in school and monitor any symptoms, " said Hampton.

While students travel from class to class during the day, masks will not be a requirement, Hampton said, but they will be encouraged.

“Unvaccinated people, they don’t have to wear masks. That’s according to the CDC guidelines. We are still waiting on the Mississippi Department of Health to give us some other guidelines,” said Hampton.

Hampton said surface cleaning and hand sanitizing will continue on school grounds. If students are traveling by school bus, the district is encouraging masks on the ride to and from school.

For more information on the Lamar County School District and it’s plans for the new year, you can go to https://www.lamarcountyschools.org/en-US/schools.

