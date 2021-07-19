Hub City Human Society find pets forever homes during national adoption week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday begins National Pet Adoption Week, so Hub City Humane Society is looking forward to connecting dogs and cats at the shelter with their forever homes.

Megan Marlowe is on the board of directors at the shelter and encouraged people to come out to meet the adoptable pets.

“You can meet cats, dogs, puppies, kittens, all in that same location,” Marlowe said. “You can come out and interact with them, and talk to us about them and see if that’s a right fit. So it gives you an opportunity to interact with them in the setting where you have a little time to play with them and get to know them better.”

Adoptable pets will be at PetSmart in Hattiesburg from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday this week.

“Overall, you’re giving an animal a second chance at life,” Marlowe said. “The perks of adoption is you’re making a difference when you adopt a shelter pet. Again, we have reduced adoption fees and they’re all already spay neutered. They’re already up to date on shots and also microchipped.”

Marlowe said the shelter gets crowded with strays and abandoned animals in the summer.

“It’s just a way to help save animal lives because as far as it goes, when we’re at capacity, we can’t take anything else,” Marlowe said.

If you aren’t ready to adopt but want to help, you can donate to the shelter or ask about fostering.

“Sometimes people foster to adopt,” Marlowe said. “So what happens is they’ll say, ‘OK, well I’ll foster.’ And they’ll see if the animal is a good fit for their home and they end up adopting those animals.”

If you have questions about adopting, members from the humane society will be there to walk you through the process. You can reach out to Hub City Humane Society at 601-596-2206.

