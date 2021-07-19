Win Stuff
Heidelberg business adds deli to provide fresh meat to community

By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Heidelberg has been known as a food desert since their last grocery store closed its doors in 2019.

But Teresa Brown, the owner of 1 Country Quickstop in downtown, has been working to make fresh food accessible to her community.

She recently added a deli to her store.

“Well, I have, bacon, ham, salami, sausage, hot and mild, Cajun turkey, regular turkey, just a variety,” Brown said.

She said she wants to do her part and help her community in whatever way she can, which is how she came up with the idea to get a deli and make fresh meat accessible.

“It’s limited on places to get meat from,” Brown said. “I think it was a great idea to help my community with that because without you guys, none of this would be possible, and I want to say thank you and I really appreciate the support.”

