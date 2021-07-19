Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight homicide in Byram.

Deputies say it happened overnight on Big Creek Road.

Investigators say they found a 68-year-old man with trauma to his body.

Both Hinds County deputies and the coroner are on the scene at this hour.

No other information about a suspect or motive is available right now.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Granberry, of Hattiesburg, made her way to the top five of final contestants Saturday and...
Hattiesburg native wins 2021 Miss Hospitality competition
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Mia Trujillo
Teen killed in crash saves lives with organ donation
Former owner of La Fiesta Brava gets his workforce welders certificate and begins a new career.
Former Hattiesburg business owner finds new career thanks to Jones College

Latest News

MSDH reported Monday that more than 2 million Mississippians have received at least one dose of...
MSDH: New COVID-19 cases jump by more than 2,300 in Mississippi over the weekend
10pm Headlines 07/18/2021
10pm Headlines 07/18/2021
MDOT’s purpose for the rides is to link people that face transportation challenges, such as...
MDOT continuing COVID-19 vaccination transportation across Miss.
Granberry and Blair-Dyess of Pine Belt walk away with awards.
2 Pine Belt women win awards at 2021 Miss Hospitality competition