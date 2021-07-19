68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight homicide in Byram.
Deputies say it happened overnight on Big Creek Road.
Investigators say they found a 68-year-old man with trauma to his body.
Both Hinds County deputies and the coroner are on the scene at this hour.
No other information about a suspect or motive is available right now.
