2 Pine Belt women win awards at 2021 Miss Hospitality competition

By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt women walked away with awards from the 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition Saturday night.

Jane Granberry, of Hattiesburg, was crowned Mississippi’s 2021 Miss Hospitality, the first Miss Hospitality from the Pine Belt since Erin Morgan won in 2015.

Granberry was crowned by last year’s winner, McKay Lee Bray, of Greene County, and was presented the award by Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

“I cannot be any more excited and ecstatic to be able to serve as Miss Hospitality this year,” said Granberry. “I cannot wait to hit the ground running and serve the state with my full responsibility and just have a fun time doing it.”

In addition, Addison Blair-Dyess, of Lamar County, was awarded the Lake Little Spirit of Miss Hospitality Award, which is voted on by the contestants of Miss Hospitality.

The award is granted to the young woman who represents the competition to the fullest.

“I had so much fun and met my lifelong friends because every girl here was the best of the best from their county and we all came together and became besties,” stated Blair-Dyess.

