Vitalant, WDAM Blood Bowl returning next week

The event will be a way to help Vitalant refill the blood supply in the Pine Belt area as they go towards patients undergoing surgery, experiencing trauma or battling cancer and blood disorders.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant and WDAM are teaming up once again to host the annual “Blood Bowl” drive next week.

The blood drives will be held in multiple Pine Belt cities from July 19-23 to see which location can draw the most blood donations.

Click here for 2021 WDAM Blood Bowl locations

According to Vitalant, there is a critical need for blood across the state and the company currently has less than a two-day supply of blood for local hospitals.

All participating donors will receive a T-shirt and refreshments from Domino’s and Coca-Cola.

Donors will also be eligible to win prizes, which includes:

  • A 3-day, 2-night stay at Walt Disney World
  • A Yeti-inspired cooler with Mississippi Made and More products
  • 28″ griddle station with accessories
  • $250 Miskelly Hattiesburg gift card
  • $250 Therapeutic Relief spa package
  • $100 Olive Garden gift card

To schedule an appointment at one of the Blood Bowl blood drive locations, click here.

For more information on this year’s Blood Bowl blood drive, visit vitalant.org/wdam.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

