Miss. Watermelon Festival wraps up Saturday night

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-day event celebrating Smith County’s favorite fruit is wrapping up Saturday night.

The 43rd annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival at Mize City Park featured live music, 80 arts and crafts and food vendors and all the watermelon you could eat.

It’s a fundraiser for the Mize Volunteer Fire Department.

This year, organizers will use proceeds from the festival to purchase new rescue equipment.

“This is our operating money for the year, to help us operate and support our community,” said Terresa Stewart, festival director and assistant fire chief for the Mize Volunteer Fire Department.

Pam Gros of Diamondhead was among the many people who visited the festival Saturday. She said she came for one reason.

“We love watermelon and we wanted to try it out,” she said.

Scheduled performances from singers Fordie Hays and William Michael Morgan will close out this year’s festival.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

