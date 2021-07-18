Win Stuff
Miss Hospitality contestants gather for farewell brunch

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Contestants, parents and competition coordinators gathered Saturday morning for one last informal event before the finals of the 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition.

A Farewell Brunch was held for the 36 contestants and many of their family members at the Thad Cochran Center on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Among the speakers was 2020 Mississippi Miss Hospitality McKay Lee Bray. She says she’s enjoyed representing her state over the last year.

“It’s a lot of emotions for sure, I was crying before I even came on stage,” Bray said. “But I’m so excited for the next girl that’s crowned, but I’m also excited for all the girls who were able to go through this competition and get the full experience and just to have a bright future ahead for all of them.”

The finals competition will be held at the Saenger Theater beginning at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
