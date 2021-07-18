Longtime Beaumont Police Chief retires after 29 years

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Longtime Beaumont Police Chief Wayne Penton was honored Saturday by the town of Beaumont for retiring after 29 years of service.

Beaumont residents and town officials came together to have refreshments and cake to celebrate the Penton’s career.

Penton was awarded a certificate to honor his time working for the city and was also granted a card of congratulations.

“When you can’t give 100% to the job, it is time to hang it up and let someone else have it,” stated Penton.

