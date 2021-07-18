Win Stuff
Hattiesburg native wins 2021 Miss Hospitality competition

Jane Granberry, of Hattiesburg, made her way to the top five of final contestants Saturday and was named 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality at the conclusion of the competition.(Will Polston)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition has come to an end and this year’s crown is coming to the Pine Belt.

Jane Granberry, of Hattiesburg, made her way to the top five of final contestants Saturday and was named 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality at the conclusion of the competition.

Granberry beat out four other contestants for the first-place honor, including:

  • Becca Childers, New Albany - Runner-up
  • Sara Hederman, Ridgeland
  • Landry Payne, Neshoba County
  • Kassidy Young, Pontotoc County

