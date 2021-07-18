Hattiesburg native wins 2021 Miss Hospitality competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition has come to an end and this year’s crown is coming to the Pine Belt.

Jane Granberry, of Hattiesburg, made her way to the top five of final contestants Saturday and was named 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality at the conclusion of the competition.

Granberry beat out four other contestants for the first-place honor, including:

Becca Childers, New Albany - Runner-up

Sara Hederman, Ridgeland

Landry Payne, Neshoba County

Kassidy Young, Pontotoc County

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.