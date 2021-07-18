Columbia native and Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram hosts free youth football camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt’s own Johnathan Abram spent Saturday morning giving back to his community. The Las Vegas safety and his Johnathan’s Journey for the Better Foundation hosted the inaugural event at Oak Grove High School for over 250 kids ages 7-17. The East Marion grad was joined by several NFL teammates and friends to help show local kids anything is possible.

“I wanted to come back and give the kids a chance to meet some pro athletes,” said the Jones College product. “Growing up that was one thing I never had the exposure of getting to meet many guys in the NFL or just pros period, so I plan on coming back every year and giving back and just showing it’s possible. If you put your mind to it and work hard, you can make it to the NFL.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.