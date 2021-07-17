West Lamar issues ‘boil-water’ notice

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A lightning strike has led to the West Lamar Water Association issuing a “boil-water” notice for about 100 households.

Those affected include residents on Oral Church, Toll and Aultman roads, Kasie Lane and 5 Mardis Sawmill Road, 37 Mardis Sawmill Road and 38 Mardis Sawmill Road.

The notice will be in effect until the Mississippi State Department of Health clears samples submitted by the water association.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.