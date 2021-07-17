Win Stuff
West Lamar issues ‘boil-water’ notice

About 100 West Lamar households are affected by the "boil-water" notice.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A lightning strike has led to the West Lamar Water Association issuing a “boil-water” notice for about 100 households.

Those affected include residents on Oral Church, Toll and Aultman roads, Kasie Lane and 5 Mardis Sawmill Road, 37 Mardis Sawmill Road and 38 Mardis Sawmill Road.

The notice will be in effect until the Mississippi State Department of Health clears samples submitted by the water association.

