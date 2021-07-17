Win Stuff
Swearing-in ceremony held for 7 new Hattiesburg firefighters

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A swearing-in ceremony was held Friday for seven graduates from Hattiesburg Fire Training Academy.

Family, friends and city officials gathered for the special event to welcome Recruit Class 21-01 into the ranks as they start their careers as Hattiesburg firefighters.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said he was very pleased to see the department adding such a diverse and motivated group of graduates to the fire department.

“Our fire department is on the rise. Reaching Class 3 status a couple of years ago really put us in a new tier,” Barker said. “Our goal is to get to Class 2 in the next four-year term.

“I believe with the leadership we have at our fire department and with the commitment of the city council and our citizens, we can do just that. We really do have a jewel here in the training academy, and every time we graduate one of these classes. It’s an exciting time for our city because the baton keeps being passed to the next generation.”

The class included the city’s first female firefighter.

The graduates are as follows:

  • Josue Gutierrez
  • Rishav Poudel
  • Dylan Anglin
  • Mystee Dale
  • Chance Woodard
  • Steven Boglin
  • Zadrenod Rhodes

Guests heard from the recruits, Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart, Barker and keynote speaker Mark Moss, an instructor at the Mississippi State Fire Academy.

Academy staff presented awards to the recruits and Barker issued each firefighter their oath of service.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

